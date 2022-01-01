Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice$8.95
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭$10.95
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Baked Ziti

Curry

Chili

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Burgers

Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (118 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston