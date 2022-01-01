Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Enchiladas$14.00
Shrimp & crab layered corn tortillas topped with queso and fried eggs. Breakfast potatoes.
More about Tricky Fish
Item pic

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Dinner$14.50
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans
Enchiladas de Camarones$22.50
Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce and served with rice and salad
Enchilada$4.25
One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
More about Fernando's CityLine

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Chili

Lo Mein

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston