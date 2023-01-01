Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve fajitas

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex image

 

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US

800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Tradicionales$0.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, arroz, frijoles, guacamole fresco, tomato relish, cheese and crema
More about Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
Beef Fajitas image

 

Fernando's CityLine - CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fajitas$22.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Vegetable Fajitas$18.50
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Combo Fajitas$23.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's CityLine - CityLine
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

1144 North Plano Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineda's Fajita Pack$70.00
(Feeds 4-6)
Includes Soft Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Fresh Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream. Chips & Salsa Included.
More about Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

