Fajitas in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve fajitas
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson
|Fajitas Tradicionales
|$0.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, arroz, frijoles, guacamole fresco, tomato relish, cheese and crema
Fernando's CityLine - CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Beef Fajitas
|$22.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Vegetable Fajitas
|$18.50
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Combo Fajitas
|$23.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo