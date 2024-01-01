Fish tacos in Richardson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$10.95
3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
Want something other than rice & veggies? Select 2 other sides or substitute both sides for fried rice at an uncharge.
Single Fish Taco$3.00
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
Item pic

 

OMG Tacos - Richardson

744 S. Central Expy Ste 220, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Fish Taco$4.25
Vegan fish (fried tofu "fish" patty) taco comes topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro and sweet chili sauce unless requested otherwise.
More about OMG Tacos - Richardson

