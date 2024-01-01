Fish tacos in Richardson
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
807 S Central Expy, Richardson
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
Want something other than rice & veggies? Select 2 other sides or substitute both sides for fried rice at an uncharge.
|Single Fish Taco
|$3.00