Flautas in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve flautas

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex image

 

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US

800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas En Salsa Verde$15.00
Crispy fried corn tortilla, roasted chicken, salsa de tomatillo, crema, queso fresco, frijoles negros y arroz
More about Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
Fernando's CityLine image

 

Fernando's CityLine - CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Dinner$16.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Flauta$8.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's CityLine - CityLine

