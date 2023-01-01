Flautas in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve flautas
More about Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson
|Flautas En Salsa Verde
|$15.00
Crispy fried corn tortilla, roasted chicken, salsa de tomatillo, crema, queso fresco, frijoles negros y arroz
More about Fernando's CityLine - CityLine
Fernando's CityLine - CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Flauta Dinner
|$16.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Ninos Flauta
|$8.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans