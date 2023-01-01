Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Fat Straws

1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff French Toast$2.75
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Classic breakfast with a hint of sweetness from maple syrup and cinnamon. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sundae$8.00
Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.
More about Tricky Fish
Banner pic

 

The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$12.50
More about The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

