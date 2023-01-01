Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Richardson

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Garden Salad with crispy chicken
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Salad$8.50
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road

1310 West Campbell Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Strips served over Leaf and Iceberg Lettuce, with Egg, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Onions, and Blue Cheese Crumbles served with Your Choice of Dressing
More about The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road

