Fried rice in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve fried rice
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.95
Bawarchi Biryanis
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson
|szechuan fried rice
|$10.90
aromatic basmati rice . szechuan sauce . scallions. soy sauce
|pt - veg fried rice
|$45.00
|karaikudi masala fried rice
|$10.90
aromatic basmati rice . garam masala . carrots&peas . scallions
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|BROWN Crab Fried Rice
|$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallions, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
|Yellow Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, white onion, scallions, yellow curry powder, egg.
|Green Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$8.75
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.95
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$8.95