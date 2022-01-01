Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve fried rice

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$7.95
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
szechuan fried rice$10.90
aromatic basmati rice . szechuan sauce . scallions. soy sauce
pt - veg fried rice$45.00
karaikudi masala fried rice$10.90
aromatic basmati rice . garam masala . carrots&peas . scallions
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROWN Crab Fried Rice$18.95
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallions, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Yellow Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, white onion, scallions, yellow curry powder, egg.
Green Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313 image

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭 #317$10.95
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭$10.95
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡球炒饭 #318$10.95
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

