Gnocchi in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|Gnocchi w/ Arrabbiata Tomato sauce & Spinach
|$17.00
Gnocchi Potato Pasta with house Roasted Tomato sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Seared Mushrooms, and Italian Seasoned Impossible Meat.
|Walnut Pesto Gnocchi
|$17.00
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi with roasted red bell pepper sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Gnocchi Al Russo
|$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
|Truffle Burrata Gnocchi
|$19.00
House-made potato pasta with marinara sauce topped with black truffle burrata cheese and fresh basil.