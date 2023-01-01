Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi w/ Arrabbiata Tomato sauce & Spinach$17.00
Gnocchi Potato Pasta with house Roasted Tomato sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Seared Mushrooms, and Italian Seasoned Impossible Meat.
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi$17.00
Walnut Pesto Gnocchi with roasted red bell pepper sauce.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Al Russo$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
Truffle Burrata Gnocchi$19.00
House-made potato pasta with marinara sauce topped with black truffle burrata cheese and fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Chicken Nuggets

Red Velvet Cake

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Mango Smoothies

Cornbread

Snapper

Chocolate Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (656 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (151 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (656 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (444 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (760 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston