Kung pao chicken in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Jeng Chi

400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken$15.00
More about Jeng Chi
BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁 #704$10.95
Chicken、 Chinese bamboo 、Peanuts
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

