Lasagna in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve lasagna
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|Impossible Cheesy Lasagna
|$18.00
Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.
|Impossibly Cheese Lasagna
|$17.00
Multi Layered Lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This item can not be made gluten free.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Russo's Lasagna
|$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
|Rocco Lasagna Pizza
|$0.00
Braised Chianti beef with homemade pizza
sauce, ricotta cheese, house made mozzarella cheese.
|Family Russo Lasagna - Half Tray
|$119.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised
beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s
Chianti-braised meat sauce. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.