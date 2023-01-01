Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve lasagna

Impossible Cheesy Lasagna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna$18.00
Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.
Impossibly Cheese Lasagna$17.00
Multi Layered Lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This item can not be made gluten free.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Russo's Lasagna$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
Rocco Lasagna Pizza$0.00
Braised Chianti beef with homemade pizza
sauce, ricotta cheese, house made mozzarella cheese.
Family Russo Lasagna - Half Tray$119.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised
beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s
Chianti-braised meat sauce. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson

