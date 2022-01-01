Noodle soup in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$14.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallions, crispy garlic.
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Pho Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.19
|Pho Beef Noodle Soup
|$9.19
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|BBQ Pork & Roast Duck Noodle Soup 叉烧火鸭面 #109
|$8.75
BBQ Pork and Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104
|$8.50
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108
|$8.75
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.