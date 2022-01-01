Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve po boy

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Tilapia Po'Boy$11.95
Grilled Tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Chicken Po'Boy$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
Lunch Chicken Po'Boy$8.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po'Boy Plate$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Po'Boy Sandwich$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Horseradish mayo
Fried Catfish Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
More about Tricky Fish

