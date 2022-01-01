Po boy in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve po boy
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
807 S Central Expy, Richardson
|Tilapia Po'Boy
|$11.95
Grilled Tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
|Chicken Po'Boy
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
|Lunch Chicken Po'Boy
|$8.95
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Po'Boy Plate
|$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Po'Boy Sandwich
|$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tricky Fish
1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson
|Blackened Chicken Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Horseradish mayo
|Fried Catfish Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.