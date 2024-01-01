Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Jeng Chi

400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
豬肉炒飯 Pork Fried Rice$12.75
More about Jeng Chi
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭 #317$10.95
Pork Fried Rice 肉丝炒饭 #316$10.95
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

