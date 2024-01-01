Pork noodle soup in Richardson
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|BBQ Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面 #103
|$8.95
BBQ Pork with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|BBQ Pork & Roast Duck Noodle Soup 叉烧火鸭面 #109
|$9.25
BBQ Pork and Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104
|$9.25
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.