Pork noodle soup in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve pork noodle soup

Jeng Chi

400 N GREENVILLE AVE STE 11, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
猪扒面 Pork Chop Noodle Soup$15.50
More about Jeng Chi
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Noodle Soup 叉烧面 #103$8.95
BBQ Pork with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork & Roast Duck Noodle Soup 叉烧火鸭面 #109$9.25
BBQ Pork and Roast Duck with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104$9.25
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

