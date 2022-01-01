Quesadillas in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve quesadillas
Snuffers
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.49
Served with fries
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Cheese Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Ninos Quesadilla
|$7.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or beef or plain cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans