Quesadillas in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Snuffers

300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson

Kids Quesadilla$5.49
Served with fries
Quesadilla$10.99
Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)
Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Cheese Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Ninos Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken or beef or plain cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
