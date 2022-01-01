Rice noodles in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Bawarchi Biryanis
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson
|bawarchi special noodles and fried rice fusion
|$11.90
aromatic basmati rice . soft noodles . cabbage. carrots&peas . scallions. soy sauce
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|Stir fried rice noodle w/curry 星洲炒米粉 #416
|$10.95
Singapore Fried Noodle with shrimp, BBQ Pork, onion, green onion stir fried with curry
|Stir fried rice noodle by Cantonese style 广东炒米粉 #415
|$10.95