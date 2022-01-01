Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve salmon

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Salmon$15.95
Salmon$14.95
8 oz Atlantic Salmon served with rice & veggies.
Salmon Trio$21.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$19.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.
More about Tricky Fish
Salmon** image

 

Junbi

326 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
More about Junbi
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$25.95
Organic spring mix, julienned seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai lime vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
Grilled Salmon Curry$25.95
Red curry, broccoli, Thai basil, red bell pepper.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Item pic

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon del Valle$27.25
Filet of atlantic salmon, grilled and topped with a lemon butter sauce on a bed of sautéed fresh baby spinach leaves and served with cliantro rice
More about Fernando's CityLine
Banner pic

 

Sushi Sake

2150 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
SA Salmon$18.00
R Spicy Salmon$8.50
Spicy salmon with avocado
HR Spicy Salmon$8.00
1pc
More about Sushi Sake

