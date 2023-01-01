Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve salmon salad

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.95
4 oz Salmon atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$25.95
Organic spring mix, julienned seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai lime vinaigrette.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Item pic

 

JS International Foods - 100 south central expressway #35

100 south central expressway #35, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
salmon salad$17.00
More about JS International Foods - 100 south central expressway #35

