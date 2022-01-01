Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp egg foo young in
Richardson
/
Richardson
/
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Richardson restaurants that serve shrimp egg foo young
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
Avg 3.7
(310 reviews)
D- Shrimp Egg Foo Young
$14.25
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
Avg 4
(1345 reviews)
Egg Foo Young Shrimp 芙蓉蛋虾
$13.95
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pho
Vegetable Fried Rice
Noodle Soup
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Tenders
Hot And Sour Soup
Cheeseburgers
Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
More near Richardson to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(552 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston