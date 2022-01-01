Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp egg foo young in Richardson

Richardson restaurants that serve shrimp egg foo young

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
D- Shrimp Egg Foo Young$14.25
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Foo Young Shrimp 芙蓉蛋虾$13.95
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

