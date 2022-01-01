Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve snapper

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Whole Red Snapper$21.95
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper$26.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.
More about Tricky Fish
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Red Snapper$29.95
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Banner pic

 

Sushi Sake

2150 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
N JP Red Snapper$7.00
More about Sushi Sake

