Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft-Shell Crab$13.95
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Consumer pic

 

KUTE -

1610 E. BELT LINE RD, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banh Canh "Soft Shell Crab"$16.45
More about KUTE -
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hong Kong Style Soft Shell Crab 避风塘软壳蟹$17.95
It's salt & pepper soft shell crab take it up a notch by wok-tossing with ground pork, garlic, onion, green onion, jalapenos, and red chili pods.
Fried Soft Shell Crab 椒盐软壳蟹$17.95
Popularly known as Salt & Pepper soft shell Crab
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Edamame

Milkshakes

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Curry

Ceviche

Shrimp Salad

Squid

Shrimp Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (128 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston