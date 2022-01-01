Thai tea in Richardson
Magic Cup Cafe
901 N Jupiter Rd., Richardson
|Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.95
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
|Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.95
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Fat Straws 4
1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
|Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea
|$14.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
|Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy, and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Thai Tea
|$3.95