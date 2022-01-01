Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve thai tea

Magic Cup Cafe image

 

Magic Cup Cafe

901 N Jupiter Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
More about Magic Cup Cafe
Item pic

 

Fat Straws 4

1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
Half gallon of Thai Milk Tea$14.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Half gallon of tea will serve approximately 6 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 6 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy, and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Fat Straws 4
Asian Mint | Richardson image

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.19
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Pho

Scallops

Chicken Noodles

Shrimp Soup

Fried Pickles

Chicken Curry

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Corn Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston