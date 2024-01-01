Tortellini in Richardson
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Shrimp Tortellini
|$21.95
Scampi shrimp, ricotta tortellini,
Pinot Grigio, prosciutto di Parma,
lemon, tomatoes, spinach, tossed in
a Romano cream sauce.
|Tortellini Al Vodka
|$18.00
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and
onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
|Tortellini Brodo
|$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.