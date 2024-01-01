Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tortellini$21.95
Scampi shrimp, ricotta tortellini,
Pinot Grigio, prosciutto di Parma,
lemon, tomatoes, spinach, tossed in
a Romano cream sauce.
Tortellini Al Vodka$18.00
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and
onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
Tortellini Brodo$7.00
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
Item pic

 

Venezia Pizza Cafe - 3555 Murphy Rd #107

3555 Murphy Rd #107, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Vodka$17.99
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce
Tortellini Vodka$17.99
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce
More about Venezia Pizza Cafe - 3555 Murphy Rd #107

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Chicken Noodles

Chocolate Croissants

Grits

Cheeseburgers

Fried Rice

Chicken Burgers

Wontons

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (175 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston