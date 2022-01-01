Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve wontons

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Wontons$4.25
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Asian Mint | Richardson image

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Wonton$3.00
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Wonton Soup$4.95
Crab Wontons (4)$4.79
Lg Wonton Soup$8.25
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104$8.50
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108$8.75
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面 #101$8.50
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (6) with noodles in our slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Sliders

Buffalo Wings

Noodle Soup

Cake

Shrimp Fried Rice

Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston