Wontons in Richardson
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Crispy Wonton
|$3.00
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Reg Wonton Soup
|$4.95
|Crab Wontons (4)
|$4.79
|Lg Wonton Soup
|$8.25
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|BBQ Pork & Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面 #104
|$8.50
BBQ Pork and Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108
|$8.75
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|Fresh Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 云吞面 #101
|$8.50
Bowl of our famous shrimp & pork wontons (6) with noodles in our slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.