North Dallas restaurants you'll love
North Dallas's top cuisines
Must-try North Dallas restaurants
More about Fat Straws 4
Fat Straws 4
1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen
|$15.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
|Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
|Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
More about Lockwood Distilling Company
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lockwood Distilling Company
506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson
|Popular items
|House Pastrami
|$15.95
Texas brisket brined for 10 days, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
|Smoked Bologna
|$12.95
Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$14.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Family Meal #2 (feeds up to 6 people)
|$55.99
2 1/4 lbs. meat, 3 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 8 hot rolls
More about Junbi
Junbi
326 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Popular items
|Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**
|$5.25
Matcha w/ Milk + Double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
|Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**
|$5.00
Our signature premium matcha + Real mangoes
|Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**
|$4.75
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson
|Popular items
|Harvest Bowl
|$9.99
|Southwest Chop
|$9.99
|American Breakfast
|$9.99
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|Orange Chicken
|$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut.
|Egg Rolls
|$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Pizza Americano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizza Americano
800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson
|Popular items
|12" Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
|12" Fig & Pig
|$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
|12" Build Your Own
|$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Popular items
|Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
|Texas Trio (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$14.99
Three Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
|Box Lunch (10 MEAL MINIMUM)
|$11.49
Sandwich, 1 Side, Chips, Cookie & Tea
Please select only one meat and one side.
Minimum order - 10 people - same meal