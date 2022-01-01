North Dallas restaurants you'll love

North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Bagels
Must-try North Dallas restaurants

Fat Straws 4 image

 

Fat Straws 4

1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Dozen$15.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
More about Fat Straws 4
Lockwood Distilling Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lockwood Distilling Company

506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson

Avg 4.7 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Pastrami$15.95
Texas brisket brined for 10 days, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
Smoked Bologna$12.95
Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.
More about Lockwood Distilling Company
Junbi image

 

Junbi

326 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Matcha w/ Milk + Double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans
Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**$5.00
Our signature premium matcha + Real mangoes
Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**$4.75
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
More about Junbi
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop image

 

Communion Diner & Coffee Shop

514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Bowl$9.99
Southwest Chop$9.99
American Breakfast$9.99
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Asian Mint | Richardson image

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut.
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Pizza Americano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizza Americano

800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
12" Fig & Pig$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
12" Build Your Own$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
More about Pizza Americano
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
Texas Trio (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$14.99
Three Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
Box Lunch (10 MEAL MINIMUM)$11.49
Sandwich, 1 Side, Chips, Cookie & Tea
Please select only one meat and one side.
Minimum order - 10 people - same meal
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Shuck N Jive

401 W. President George Bush Fwy, Richardson+TX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Shuck N Jive

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Dallas

Pies

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
