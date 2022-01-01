Cake in North Dallas
Fat Straws 4 - Fat Straws Richardson
1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|OL Chewy Puff Birthday Cake
|$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Pink Birthday Cake Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and smothered in a sweet pink vanilla glaze, topped with festive rainbow sprinkles. It's our own version of a vanilla birthday cupcake! (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)