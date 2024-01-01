Richboro restaurants you'll love
Richboro's top cuisines
Must-try Richboro restaurants
More about Pallante's Italian Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pallante's Italian Deli
130 Almshouse Rd, Richboro
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie
|$24.99
Chopped plum tomato topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
|Half Sausage & Pepper
|$11.99
Sweet Italian Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, with our Homemade Marinara sauce. Served on a Seeded Roll.
|Half Triple Threat Sandwich
|$12.99
Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
More about Jake's Eatery - 869 Bustleton Pike
Jake's Eatery - 869 Bustleton Pike
869 Bustleton Pike, Richboro
More about Philly Pretzel Factory - 0135 (Richboro)
Philly Pretzel Factory - 0135 (Richboro)
741 Second Street Pike, Richboro