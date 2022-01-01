Richfield restaurants you'll love
More about Sawmill Inn Restaurant
PIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawmill Inn Restaurant
1729 Wolf Rd, Richfield
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$16.99
Three Hand-breaded cod fillets, three. Battered Fries & House Slaw. Additional fillets 1.49 each
|Pub Cheese Curds
|$10.99
A Wisconsin favorite! Served with raspberry habanero sauce or homemade marinara
|BLT
|$11.49
Crisp Nueske’s bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato with mayo 9.99 Add even more bacon 1.99 Add cheese 79¢
More about Town 9 Tap
Town 9 Tap
Rockfield Road, Richfield