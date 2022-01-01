The Café at RCC
Come in and enjoy!
1 College Park
Popular Items
Location
1 College Park
Decatur IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bistro Five Thirty Seven
Fine dining hosted by Richland Community College's Culinary Arts students.
The Coffee House at RCC
Beverages & baked goods; service provided by Richland Culinary Arts students
Simply Southern cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Lincoln Square Lounge
Come in and enjoy!