The Café at RCC

Come in and enjoy!

1 College Park

Popular Items

Hashbrown Triangles$2.00
Chicken Wrap$6.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheeese and Ranch Dressing. Served with Choice of Side
Chicken Rice Bowl$7.25
Chicken Tenders$6.75
Served with Choice of Side and Dipping Sauce
Hard Boiled Eggs$2.25
2 Hard Boiled Eggs
Chicken Wings$5.75
Five Wings with Choice of Sauce and Side
Fountain Drink$1.75
Omelet$6.00
Made with Cheese and Your Choice of 3 Toppings
Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper and Bacon. Served with Choice of Side
Location

1 College Park

Decatur IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
