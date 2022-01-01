Go
Toast

The Coffee House at RCC

Beverages & baked goods; service provided by Richland Culinary Arts students

1 College Park

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1 College Park

Decatur IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Café at RCC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro Five Thirty Seven

No reviews yet

Fine dining hosted by Richland Community College's Culinary Arts students.

Simply Southern cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lincoln Square Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston