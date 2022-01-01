Richland restaurants you'll love
Richland's top cuisines
Must-try Richland restaurants
Great Grounds Coffee Cafe
8818 north 32nd street, Richland
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Twists
|$3.00
|3 Little Pigs Gravy Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
|Latte
|$0.00
The Dock at Bayview
12504 E D Ave, Richland
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$12.00
Shaved ham covered in our house recipe pulled pork & swiss cheese. Served on a soft pretzel bun with tomato, pickl & dock sauce
|Cheddar Olive Burger
|$12.00
Delicious melted cheddar & green olives on top of our 1/2lb burger patty. Finished with bourbon bbq, mayo, lettuce & tomato
|1/2lb Basic Burger
|$11.00
Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion