Richland restaurants you'll love

Richland restaurants
Toast
  • Richland

Richland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Steakhouses
Greek
Must-try Richland restaurants

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge image

 

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#23 Green Chicken Curry$14.00
Tender morsels of chicken breast, bamboo shoots, green pepper, basil, and coconut cream. Gluten free.
#50 Pahd Thai Noodles$12.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodles with peanuts, tofu strips and tamarind sauce.
(GF)
#22 Gaeng Pa-Nang Red Curry$14.00
Your choice of protein prepared with red curry paste in coconut cream. Gluten free
Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub

1402 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
Double Bruchi Burger$7.99
Two 1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mushroom taco$9.00
Columbia Basin Shroomery maitake mushrooms, pickled red onion, spicy peanut salsa, queso Oaxaca and cotija
GF, Vegan if no cheese
Traditional Caesar$11.00
Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs
lamb kabob on pita$18.00
House made ground lamb kabob w/ brick oven pita, lebneh, green onion, cucumbers, and spicy pepper relish
Shade Cafe image

 

Shade Cafe

1299 Fowler St, Richland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$6.99
Pesto Chicken$9.99
Spicy Chicken Avocado$9.99
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
MOZARELLA STICKS$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
Zullee (Kabob House) image

 

Zullee (Kabob House)

2762 Duportail St, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Souvlaki Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
Restaurant banner

CREPES

Kagen Coffee & Crepes

270 Williams Blvd, Richland

Avg 4.8 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Egg$11.97
Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Topped with your sauce of choice
The Mixed Berry$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
The Breakfast in Bed$11.97
Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Maple Syrup
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image

 

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

255 Williams Blvd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnivore Medium$14.00
Fab Four Medium$14.00
2 Medium Pizzas$19.00
Flight Tap & Table image

 

Flight Tap & Table

502 Swift Blvd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Barracuda Coffee Company

2171 Van Giesen St, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Richland

Chicken Wraps

Curry

