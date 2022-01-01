Richland restaurants you'll love
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Popular items
|#23 Green Chicken Curry
|$14.00
Tender morsels of chicken breast, bamboo shoots, green pepper, basil, and coconut cream. Gluten free.
|#50 Pahd Thai Noodles
|$12.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodles with peanuts, tofu strips and tamarind sauce.
(GF)
|#22 Gaeng Pa-Nang Red Curry
|$14.00
Your choice of protein prepared with red curry paste in coconut cream. Gluten free
More about Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub
1402 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Popular items
|Pound Fries
|$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
|8" Chicken Malibu
|$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
|Double Bruchi Burger
|$7.99
Two 1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Popular items
|mushroom taco
|$9.00
Columbia Basin Shroomery maitake mushrooms, pickled red onion, spicy peanut salsa, queso Oaxaca and cotija
GF, Vegan if no cheese
|Traditional Caesar
|$11.00
Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs
|lamb kabob on pita
|$18.00
House made ground lamb kabob w/ brick oven pita, lebneh, green onion, cucumbers, and spicy pepper relish
More about Shade Cafe
Shade Cafe
1299 Fowler St, Richland
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.99
|Pesto Chicken
|$9.99
|Spicy Chicken Avocado
|$9.99
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|Popular items
|JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER
|$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
|MOZARELLA STICKS
|$11.50
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
More about Zullee (Kabob House)
Zullee (Kabob House)
2762 Duportail St, Richland
|Popular items
|Souvlaki Combo
|$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
|Gyro Sandwich
|$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes
CREPES
Kagen Coffee & Crepes
270 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Popular items
|The Egg
|$11.97
Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Topped with your sauce of choice
|The Mixed Berry
|$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
|The Breakfast in Bed
|$11.97
Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Maple Syrup
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Popular items
|Carnivore Medium
|$14.00
|Fab Four Medium
|$14.00
|2 Medium Pizzas
|$19.00
More about Flight Tap & Table
Flight Tap & Table
502 Swift Blvd, Richland
More about Barracuda Coffee Company
Barracuda Coffee Company
2171 Van Giesen St, Richland