Richland Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mushroom taco$9.00
Columbia Basin Shroomery maitake mushrooms, pickled red onion, spicy peanut salsa, queso Oaxaca and cotija
GF, Vegan if no cheese
Traditional Caesar$11.00
Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs
lamb kabob on pita$18.00
House made ground lamb kabob w/ brick oven pita, lebneh, green onion, cucumbers, and spicy pepper relish
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
Zullee (Kabob House) image

 

Zullee (Kabob House)

2762 Duportail St, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Souvlaki Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
More about Zullee (Kabob House)

