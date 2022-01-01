Burritos in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve burritos
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
Horn Rapids Cafe
2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland
|Southwest Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Our 12” tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, American cheese, black beans, salsa, green chilies, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|MEAT LOVERS BURRITO
|$13.25
More about Costa Vida - Richland Queensgate
Costa Vida - Richland Queensgate
3015 Duportail Street, Richland
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49