Burritos in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve burritos

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Our 12” tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, American cheese, black beans, salsa, green chilies, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
MEAT LOVERS BURRITO$13.25
Costa Vida - Richland Queensgate

3015 Duportail Street, Richland

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
Costa Vida - Richland Gage

93 Gage Blvd, Richland

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
