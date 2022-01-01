Caesar salad in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve caesar salad
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Caesar Salad
|$10.25
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing.
|Black Hole Caesar Salad
|$10.25
same as the classic with more garlic.
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.