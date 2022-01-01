Cake in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve cake
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Seasonal Mousse Cake
|$8.00
this one changes with the seasons, ask your server about this!
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Tripple layers wrapped in a sweet cream cheese frosting. Pecan edge with a caramel drizzle.
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
Chocolate ganache between two layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with chocolate cake chunks.
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Chocolate ganache cake
|$10.00
House made chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Vegan w/o ice cream
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
|$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!