Chicken rolls in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chicken rolls

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
#3B Chicken Spring Rolls (6)$11.00
Six pieces. Ground chicken, bean threads, and veggies. Served with our house made sweet sauce.
3pc #3B Chicken Spring Rolls$5.50
#3B Chicken Spring Rolls$0.00
Deep fried spring rolls with ground chicken, beanthreads and veggies. Served with sweet sauce
Shade Cafe

1299 Fowler St, Richland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Roll Up$2.99
