Chicken salad in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image

 

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

255 Williams Blvd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, carrots, green onion, cilantro, sliced almonds, cucumber, avocado, mama lils peppers, grilled chicken breast with a thai vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad$14.50
 bacon lardons, almonds, green onion, apple, dried cranberries, spinach, frisee, shaved parmesan & cranberry dijon dressing.
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub

1402 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.2 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
More about Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub
Banner pic

 

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$6.89
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
More about Hops n Drops

