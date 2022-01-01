Chicken salad in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, carrots, green onion, cilantro, sliced almonds, cucumber, avocado, mama lils peppers, grilled chicken breast with a thai vinaigrette
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$14.50
bacon lardons, almonds, green onion, apple, dried cranberries, spinach, frisee, shaved parmesan & cranberry dijon dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub
1402 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Horn Rapids Cafe
2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$6.89
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.