Chicken sandwiches in Richland

Horn Rapids Cafe
2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
Two crispy buffalo chicken tenders, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a sesame seed bun.
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
crispy chicken sandwich
$18.00
house breaded chicken breast on toasted bun w/ home made mayo, pickles & lettuce
choose regular or Nashville HOT
served with fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.