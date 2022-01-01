Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Two crispy buffalo chicken tenders, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a sesame seed bun.
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
crispy chicken sandwich$18.00
house breaded chicken breast on toasted bun w/ home made mayo, pickles & lettuce
choose regular or Nashville HOT
served with fries
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about Hops n Drops

