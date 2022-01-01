Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Richland

Go
Richland restaurants
Toast

Richland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.99
Crisp romaine, caesar, and grilled chicken in our flour tortilla wrap
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
Item pic

 

Shade Cafe

1299 Fowler St, Richland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$2.75
More about Shade Cafe
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Richland

Tacos

Taco Salad

Chicken Salad

Curry

Steak Salad

Caesar Salad

Thai Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Richland to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston