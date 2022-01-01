Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Shade Cafe

1299 Fowler St, Richland

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$2.75
More about Shade Cafe
CREPES

Kagen Coffee & Crepes

270 Williams Blvd, Richland

Avg 4.8 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chipotle Chicken$11.97
Chicken, Provolone, Cole Slaw, and Tomatoes. Topped with House made Chipotle Ranch.
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes

