Chipotle chicken in
Richland
/
Richland
/
Chipotle Chicken
Richland restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Shade Cafe
1299 Fowler St, Richland
Avg 4.8
(23 reviews)
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$2.75
More about Shade Cafe
CREPES
Kagen Coffee & Crepes
270 Williams Blvd, Richland
Avg 4.8
(431 reviews)
The Chipotle Chicken
$11.97
Chicken, Provolone, Cole Slaw, and Tomatoes. Topped with House made Chipotle Ranch.
More about Kagen Coffee & Crepes
