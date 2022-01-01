Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image

 

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

255 Williams Blvd, Richland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chocolate ganache between two layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with chocolate cake chunks.
Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate ganache cake$10.00
House made chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Vegan w/o ice cream
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
