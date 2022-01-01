Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve curry

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Family Appetizer Special "Ingot" - 12 Emerald Butterflies, 6 Spring Rolls, 10 Fried Potstickers, 4 Curry Pockets$50.00
#23 Green Curry$15.00
Tender morsels of chicken breast, bamboo shoots, green pepper, basil, and coconut cream. Gluten free.
#22 Red Curry$15.00
Your choice of protein prepared with red curry paste in coconut cream. Gluten free
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Curry - 1 Quart$16.00
1.5 regular servings of coconut chickpea curry. Vegan, GF
Rice and slaw not included.
coconut chickpea curry$13.00
w/root vegetables, tomato, coconut milk, Indian curry spices. Served w/ jasmine rice and Indian slaw. GF, VEGAN
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant

