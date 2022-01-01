Curry in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve curry
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Family Appetizer Special "Ingot" - 12 Emerald Butterflies, 6 Spring Rolls, 10 Fried Potstickers, 4 Curry Pockets
|$50.00
|#23 Green Curry
|$15.00
Tender morsels of chicken breast, bamboo shoots, green pepper, basil, and coconut cream. Gluten free.
|#22 Red Curry
|$15.00
Your choice of protein prepared with red curry paste in coconut cream. Gluten free
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Chickpea Curry - 1 Quart
|$16.00
1.5 regular servings of coconut chickpea curry. Vegan, GF
Rice and slaw not included.
|coconut chickpea curry
|$13.00
w/root vegetables, tomato, coconut milk, Indian curry spices. Served w/ jasmine rice and Indian slaw. GF, VEGAN