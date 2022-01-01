Fish tacos in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Baja fish taco
|$10.00
hand battered/fried fresh cod, queso Oaxaca, aioli, chile de arbol sauce, shredded cabbage, radish, queso cotija. NOT gluten free
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.