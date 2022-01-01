Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Richland

Go
Richland restaurants
Toast

Richland restaurants that serve fish tacos

Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Baja fish taco$10.00
hand battered/fried fresh cod, queso Oaxaca, aioli, chile de arbol sauce, shredded cabbage, radish, queso cotija. NOT gluten free
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Richland

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Steak Salad

Taco Salad

Chai Tea

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Richland to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (552 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston