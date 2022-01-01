Fried chicken sandwiches in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|crispy chicken sandwich
|$18.00
house breaded chicken breast on toasted bun w/ home made mayo, pickles & lettuce
choose regular or Nashville HOT
served with fries
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.