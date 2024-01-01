Fried rice in Richland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar - 1970 Keene Rd

1970 Keene Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Bowl$16.90
our signature bowl with fried rice, seasonal vegetables, fried egg, salad
More about 3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar - 1970 Keene Rd
Item pic

 

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Emerald Fried Rice 1/2 Tray #47$72.00
Gluten Free
Curry Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Jasmine rice, pineapple, cabbage, onion, carrot, baby corn, zucchini and yellow curry. Garnished with cilantro and fresh cucumber. (GF, DF)
Fresh Sheet - Kim Chee Fried Rice$17.00
(GF)
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland

