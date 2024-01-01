Fried rice in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve fried rice
3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar - 1970 Keene Rd
1970 Keene Rd, Richland
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$16.90
our signature bowl with fried rice, seasonal vegetables, fried egg, salad
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Emerald Fried Rice 1/2 Tray #47
|$72.00
Gluten Free
|Curry Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Jasmine rice, pineapple, cabbage, onion, carrot, baby corn, zucchini and yellow curry. Garnished with cilantro and fresh cucumber. (GF, DF)
|Fresh Sheet - Kim Chee Fried Rice
|$17.00
(GF)