Mac and cheese in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Childs Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.25
a creamy blend of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar tossed with penne, finished in the oven. Served with Soup or Salad.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.