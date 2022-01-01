Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve prawns

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Emerald Prawns (5) and Jasmine Rice - Kids menu$8.00
5 skewered prawns with a side of rice
#9 Emerald Prawns (10)$12.00
Skewered prawns served with our house sweet chilly sauce.
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

255 Williams Blvd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Prawn Pasta$19.75
Wild caught prawns tossed with a
garlic-parmesean cream sauce, heirloom tomatoes and our house made
cajun seasoning.
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops

