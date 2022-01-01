Prawns in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve prawns
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|Emerald Prawns (5) and Jasmine Rice - Kids menu
|$8.00
5 skewered prawns with a side of rice
|#9 Emerald Prawns (10)
|$12.00
Skewered prawns served with our house sweet chilly sauce.
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Cajun Prawn Pasta
|$19.75
Wild caught prawns tossed with a
garlic-parmesean cream sauce, heirloom tomatoes and our house made
cajun seasoning.