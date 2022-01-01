Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
#7 Thai Tacos (4)$13.00
Thai Tacos, chicken or fish on corn tortillas with pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge.
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
Banner pic

 

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$6.89
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
brisket taco$10.00
hickory smoked brisket taco w/ queso Oaxaca, avocado, radish, spicy tomato, queso cotija, heirloom corn tortilla.
GF
korean tacos$13.00
butter lettuce cups w/ crispy fried spicy chicken tenderloins, served with pickled cucumbers, mayo, peanuts
More about Dovetail Joint Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops

