Tacos in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve tacos
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|#7 Thai Tacos (4)
|$13.00
Thai Tacos, chicken or fish on corn tortillas with pico de gallo, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Horn Rapids Cafe
2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$6.89
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.
PIZZA • TACOS • TAPAS
Dovetail Joint Restaurant
1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|brisket taco
|$10.00
hickory smoked brisket taco w/ queso Oaxaca, avocado, radish, spicy tomato, queso cotija, heirloom corn tortilla.
GF
|korean tacos
|$13.00
butter lettuce cups w/ crispy fried spicy chicken tenderloins, served with pickled cucumbers, mayo, peanuts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.